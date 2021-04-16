India records over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest ever single-day spike

New Delhi: India records over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Friday (April 16, 2021). The new cases took India's total coronavirus count to 1.42 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry’s notification.

India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases alongside 1,18,302 recoveries and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 15,69,743.

As the country is fighting against the rising COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, over ten states in India have recorded the highest single-day spike on Thursday (April 15).

The daily COVID-19 cases in the country have doubled in the last 10 days.

Nearly 10 days ago, when the country merely crossed the 1 lakh daily cases mark, the authorities promptly re-imposed several COVID-19 restrictions.

ALSO READ: You may have COVID-19 if you experience THESE symptoms, here’s doctor’s guide

In the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, India has witnessed nine out of eleven days when the nation breached its own daily COVID-19 infection mark.

On Monday, when the country reported over 7000 less cases than a day before, many had their sigh of relief, thinking that this drop might be it.

As many were wondering, if we have already crossed the peak, the nation surprised them the following day. On Wednesday the country had registered its highest single-day spike with 184,372 fresh COVID-19 infections.

Live TV