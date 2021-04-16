COVID-19 hits Delhi Police as more than 300 cops infected with deadly virus

New Delhi: India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus and the caseloads are significantly increasing every day. The police force is making sure that the protocols are followed and everyone is safe. In a recent development, more than 300 police personnel have been tested COVID positive in the national capital.

According to the ANI, as many as 300 personnel have been infected with the coronavirus. 15 of them have been admitted to the hospital and are under observation whereas the rest of the police personnel are home quarantined.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (April 15) announced a weekend curfew in order to prevent the deadly infection from spreading further.

The AAP chief said that the restrictions announced today are necessary to curb the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. The Chief Minister also announced sweeping restrictions, including the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city.

A record single-day rise of 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections took India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (April 16).

A massive spike of 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases took India's total coronavirus count to 1.40 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 15, 2021). India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases alongside 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 14,71,877.

Ten states namely Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily new cases. 82.04% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states only.

