Karnataka college students made to wear cardboard boxes during exam to prevent cheating

New Delhi: Students at a private college in Karnataka were made to wear cardboard boxes on their heads during an exam to allegedly prevent them from cheating. Yes, you read that right. The bizarre incident was reported from Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri district on October 16.

Photos from the centre, which showed students writing the exam by wearing a cardboard box with just its front side open, have gone immensely viral on social media. The college is facing severe backlash for implementing such a technique.

The matter reportedly came to light when one of the members of the college administration posted pictures of students wearing the boxes and wrote, "It's our college midterm exam today. That is Bhagat PU College, Haveri."

The matter has been taken up by the Education Department and an explanatory notice has been issued to the college.