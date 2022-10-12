Karnataka Congress chief slams BJP, highlights 'unemployment' in a unique way - Watch

New Delhi: During the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar was seen wearing a t-shirt highlighting 'unemployment' issues. He attacked Bharatiya Janata Party through this move. While walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the 35th day of the Yatra, the Congress leader wore a bright red t-shirt with yellow text, symbolically representing Kannada colours, highlighting the unemployment problem. "Youth need jobs, not empty promises," reads a message written in Kannada on DK Shivkumar's t-shirt. The State Congress chief accused the BJP government of failing to address Karnataka's rising unemployment. DK Shivkumar said at the Centre while taking a dig, "It is our responsibility to stand accountable with the promises we make to our youth who repose their faith in us believing that we would take care of their future and utilize their potential". "Youth need jobs, not empty promises", he quoted.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Challakere town in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The Congress leader also met with approximately 2000 unemployed youth from the southern state. Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief DK Shivkumar joined Rahul on the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra today.

A large crowd gathered here to show their support for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with Rahul Gandhi raising the tricolour and leading the way. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 in Kanniyakumari and has travelled 905 kilometres. It will pass through 12 states before arriving in Jammu and Kashmir. When sworn in, Congress leader Shivkumar stated that the Congress party will make more efforts to create more opportunities and solutions.

