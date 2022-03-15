Karnataka HC's decision to uphold hijab ban is 'deeply disappointing', says Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (March 15, 2022) called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as "deeply disappointing". She said it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

"Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also said that it was a 'travesty' that the court did not uphold the basic right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty," Omar, also a former J&K CM, said in a tweet.

The reactions came minutes after the Karnataka HC dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

(With agency inputs)

