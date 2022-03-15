हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mehbooba Mufti

Karnataka HC's decision to uphold hijab ban is 'deeply disappointing', says Mehbooba Mufti

"On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

Karnataka HC&#039;s decision to uphold hijab ban is &#039;deeply disappointing&#039;, says Mehbooba Mufti
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (March 15, 2022) called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as "deeply disappointing". She said it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

"Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also said that it was a 'travesty' that the court did not uphold the basic right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty," Omar, also a former J&K CM, said in a tweet.

The reactions came minutes after the Karnataka HC dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mehbooba Muftihijab rowKarnataka High Courthijab ban verdictHijab ban
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10th Term 1 exams: Board forms expert committee to probe Odia paper discrepancies

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Maharashtra: Aurangabad-based man uses horse to commute