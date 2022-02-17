Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing on Hijab ban to tomorrow

New Delhi: Karnataka High Court on Thursday (February 17) adjourned the hearing on the Hijab ban row for tomorrow. This was the fifth consecutive day of the hearing, which has now been postponed to Friday.

The court is hearing the petition filed by a bunch of female Muslim students claiming that they were denied to attend classes due to the headscarves based on a government order that bans the entry of hijab-clad students into the classes.

During today's hearing, the state High Court dismissed one of the petitions filed by a social activist saying it's not maintainable. Karnataka HC tells advocate Rahamathulla Kotwal, representing the social activist said that you're wasting precious time of the court in such an important matter.

Advocate Vinod Kulkarni, petitioner-in person, whose petition is under consideration tells Karnataka HC that this issue is creating hysteria amd is affecting the mental health of Muslim girls.

The lawyer sought interim relief to allow Muslim girls to wear hijab at least on Friday.

Meanwhile, advocate AM Dar, who represents 5 girl students, says before Karnataka HC- Govt order on hijab will affect her clients who put hijab. The order is unconstitutional, he added.

The Court asked Dar to withdraw his current petition and granted him the liberty to file a fresh one.

The Karnataka Hijab row, which has now spread across the bounds and reached Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, started in December when some Muslims, began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out, has now reached the high court.

Live TV