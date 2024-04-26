Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Phase-3 Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: Karnataka is all set to conduct polls in phase 3 on May 7 for its 14 Lok Sabha seats. The votes for the other 14 constituencies of Karnataka were conducted in phase 3 on April 26. Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The counting for all the seats will take place on June 4. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat.

The voting for these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok sabha seats where 14 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka are going to polls in phase 3 on May 7, while 14 have already been done in phase 2 on April 26.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Chikkodi: Annasaheb Shankar Jolle (BJP-NDA) vs Kum. Priyanka Jarakiholi (INC-INDIA)

Belgaum: Jagdish Shettar (BJP-NDA) vs Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar (INC-INDIA)

Bagalkot: Parvatagouda Gaddigoudar (BJP-NDA) vs Samyukta S Patil (INC-INDIA)

Bijapur: H. R. Algur (BJP-NDA) vs H R Algur (INC-INDIA)

Gulbarga: Dr. Umesh Gopaldev Jadhav (BJP-INDIA) vs Radhakrishna (INC-INDIA)

Raichur: Raja Amerashwara Rai (BJP-NDA) vs G Kumar Naik (INC-INDIA)

Bidar: Bhagawanth Khuba (BJP-NDA) vs Sagar Khandre (INC-INDIA)

Koppal: Basavaraj Kyavator (BJP-NDA) vs K Rajashekar Hitnal (INC-INDIA)

Bellary: Ballari Sreeramulu (BJP-NDA) vs E Thukaram (INC-INDIA)

Haveri: Basavaraj Somappa Bommai (BJP-NDA) vs Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math (INC-INDIA)

Dharwad: Pralhad Joshi (BJP-NDA) vs Vinod Asooti (INC-INDIA)

Uttara Kannada: Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (BJP- NDA) vs Anjali Nimbalkar (INC-INDIA)

Davanagere: Smt. Gayathri Siddeshwara (BJP-NDA) vs Prabha Mallikarjun (INC-INDIA)

Shimoga: B. Y. Raghavendra (BJP-NDA) vs Geetha Shivarajkumar (INC-INDIA) vs KS Eshwarappa (Independent Candidate)