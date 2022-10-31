Karnataka SSLC Exam Date sheet 2023: Class 10th Board Exam tentative time table RELEASED at sslc.karnataka.gov.in- Check schedule and other details here

Karnataka SSLC Datesheet 2023: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has officially released the Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet for the year 2023. The exam is provisional and may change, candidates are advised. The Karnataka SSLC 10th timetable is now available on the state website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has agreed to hold the SSLC examination from April 4, 2023, through April 15, 2023, in accordance with the preliminary timetable. All candidates and their parents are urged to carefully review the schedule when it has been published online. If they have any questions or concerns about the schedule between October 29 and November 28, 2022, they should submit them to dpikseeb@gmail.com.

Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2023: Here’s how to check schedule

Visit the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Then click on the SSLC 2023 date sheet link on the homepage

The date sheet will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy

Candidates should take note that the date sheet also includes the SSLC timings. For certain papers, the exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, while for one paper, it will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.