Karnataka SSLC results 2020 to be declared soon, check karresutls.nic.in

The results of the Karnataka's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 board exams is expected to be released soon. Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be declared by August.

Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam which was held from June 25 to July 4. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB had deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be available on board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

The state government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams amid COVID-19 fears, ignoring the opposition's appeal to put them on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had said that there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule.

This year, the KSEEB delayed declaring the results because of the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.