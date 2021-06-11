Karnataka unlock: State relaxes lockdown in 19 districts, check what’s allowed, what’s not

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Thursday (June 10, 2021) announced that the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions in the state are being extended in at least 10 districts, including Bengaluru Rural in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government also decided to unlock the state and said the unlock guidelines will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts. CM Yediyurappa also added that the COVID-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in the state with a high positivity rate.

“The relaxations have been given based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee,” Yediyurappa said and added, “We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control.”

The COVID-19 curfew in Karnataka will be imposed from 7 pm-5 am and the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on June 14, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Thursday.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not:

- People will be able to shop for essentials and alcohol from 6 am till 2 pm (including street vendors).

- There are no restrictions on inter-district travel anymore.

- Construction activities will be permitted to function.

- Government offices will continue to function with a strength of 50 percent.

- All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 percent staff strength.

- Up to 30 percent of the workforce has been allowed in the garment sector.

- Parks will be opened to the public from 5 am to 10 am.

- Street vendors will be allowed till 2 pm.

- Autos and taxis will be allowed to ply with two passengers.

- Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm.

These guidelines won’t be applicable in over 11 districts, including Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu, which are under complete lockdown till June 21.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday (June 10, 2021) reported 11,042 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the death toll to 32,485.

