Lockdown in Karnataka: KSRTC operations to remain shut, bars and restaurants to open for for takeaways till 2 pm

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday (June 10) announced that lockdown restrictions will continue in at least 11 districts of the state which have reported high positivity rate till June 21. However, the other parts of the state have been given some relaxations from June 14. The COVID-19 curfew will be imposed from 7 pm-5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on June 14.

We take a look at the restrictions in Karnataka after the fresh announcement on Thursday:

In districts with high positivity rate - Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and in Kodagu- there will be no changes in the current guidelines.

The relaxation in lockdown measures will be in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, however, garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 pm by extending their duration from 10 am earlier.

All construction activities will be permitted, and shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

Parks will be opened from 5 am to 10 am for walkers.

Street vendors can do their business from 6 am to 2 pm.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

Public transport buses are not permitted to operate in Karnataka until further notice.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm.

Karnataka on Thursday (Juen 10) reported 11,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the toll to 32,485. The day also saw 15,721 discharges. Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 new cases, as the city saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths.

As of June 10 evening, cumulatively 27,39,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,485 deaths and 24,96,132 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Live TV