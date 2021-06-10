Karnataka extends lockdown in 10 districts, restrictions eased in Bengaluru Urban

New Delhi: The Karnataka government led by BS Yediyurappa on Thursday (June 10) decided to extend the lockdown in at least 10 districts of the state including Bengaluru Rural in view of COVID-19 situation in the state. Restrictions in Bengaluru Urban have, however, been relaxed till 2 pm startig from June 14.
The night curfew in the state will continue from 7 pm to 5 am.
