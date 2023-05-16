Karnataka Woman Conductor Helps Pregnant Passenger Deliver Baby On KSRTC Bus

A brave woman conductor of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) delivered a baby on a moving bus in a remarkable act of kindness. The bus was on its way from Bangalore to Chikmagalur when a woman passenger went into labour. The conductor, S.Vasanthamm, quickly stopped the bus near Udayapura Agriculture College and cleared the bus of other passengers. She then helped the woman give birth to a healthy baby on the bus.

The conductor and the bus crew also showed their generosity by collecting Rs 1500 from the passengers and giving it to the woman for her emergency needs. The woman and her baby were later taken to Shanthagrama Hospital by ambulance where they received proper medical care.

G.Sathyvathi IAS Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also appreciated the timely intervention of the woman conductor.

"The timely humanitarian service of woman conductor in responding to the needs of the pregnant and saving the life of child and mother is highly appreciable. This exemplary service by the woman conductor is appreciated, " news agency ANI quoted IAS G.Sathyvathi as saying.