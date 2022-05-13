New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday (May 13) announced it will set up a special investigative team (SIT) to probe the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Budgam. This comes a day after a government employee identified as Rahul Bhat, who belonged to the Kashmir Pandit community, was shot dead by two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. The J&K administration has also decided to provide a government job to Bhat’s wife in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter, adding the slain employee’s daughter’s educational expenses will be borne by the government.

“A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached,” Sinha tweeted.

In another tweet, the LG added, “J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter.”

Earlier in the day, LG Manoj Sinha met the family members of Bhat and assured them justice. “Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family,” the LG said on Twitter later. He said terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for this brutal act.

Bhat’s last rites were performed in J&K's Bantalab. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa were present at the cremation ground for Bhat’s last rites.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and the J&K administration faced the ire of the Kashmiri Pandit community members on Friday who were protesting against Bhat’s death by the terrorists. As per PTI, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other party leaders, who were present at the funeral, were heckled and roughed up, leading to police intervention.