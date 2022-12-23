topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KASHMIRI PANDITS

Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees protest L-G's 'No Work, No Pay' remarks

'The main reason behind the protests is an insecure environment prevailing in Kashmir', said a protesting employee.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees on Thursday staged a sit-in to protest
  • Kashmiri Pandit employees held a meeting with the government
  • We are receiving death threats repeatedly', said an employee

Trending Photos

Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees protest L-G's 'No Work, No Pay' remarks

Jammu: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said employees who do not work, would not get paid, Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees on Thursday staged a sit-in to protest the L-G`s remarks. Raising slogans, the protesting employees alleged that they have been receiving threats from terrorists and can`t go back to work." We are protesting against the statement of L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday that the government will not pay salaries to employees who sit at home. He said our demands have been met. But that is not true," a protesing employee said.

He further said on May 27, a delgation of Kashmiri Pandit employees held a meeting with the government and was assured of safety. But there was a killing on May 29, he added."We are receiving death threats repeatedly, the latest being on Wednesday night. We were told that a policeman would be posted outside the place of our posting. But we donot trust the secutity policy of the administration," he said.Rohit, another protesting employee, told ANI that their protest entered into 225th day on Thursday.

"The main reason behind the protests is an insecure environment prevailing in Kashmir. We have been protesting since the day targeted killings started against the minority community in the Valley.We appeal to government to post us at safe and secure places," he said.

Live Tv

Kashmiri panditsKashmiri Pandits protestKashmiri Pandits' killingLG Manoj SinhaKashmir ValleyThreat to Kashmiri PanditsJammu and Kashmir

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith