A shocking incident of police brutality has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Katni where the GRP police have been caught on camera brutally beating up a 15-year-old boy, Deep Raj Vanshakar, and his grand mother, Kusum Vanshakar, inside the police station. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the police personnel, including the SHO Aruna Vahane, mercilessly thrashing the duo. The viral video has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the guilty police personnel.

According to reports, the mother-son duo was brought to the police station for questioning in connection with a theft case. However, the police allegedly subjected them to third-degree torture. The victim has filed a written complaint with the Katni Police Superintendent, Director General of Police, Bhopal, and the President of India.

Katni Police Superintendent Abhijeet Ranjan has taken cognizance of the matter and ordered an investigation into the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Dahiya has been tasked with probing the case. The police are yet to take action against the erring police personnel.