Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784496https://zeenews.india.com/india/katni-station-viral-video-grp-police-brutality-aruna-vahane-madhya-pradesh-news-mohan-yadav-2784496.html
NewsIndia
KATNI GRP POLICE

Caught On CCTV: GRP Police Brutally Beat Up Grandma, Teenage Grandson In MP's Katni

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the police personnel, including the SHO Aruna Vahane, mercilessly thrashing the duo.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 10:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Caught On CCTV: GRP Police Brutally Beat Up Grandma, Teenage Grandson In MP's Katni Image: X

A shocking incident of police brutality has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Katni where the GRP police have been caught on camera brutally beating up a 15-year-old boy, Deep Raj Vanshakar, and his grand mother, Kusum Vanshakar, inside the police station. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the police personnel, including the SHO Aruna Vahane, mercilessly thrashing the duo. The viral video has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the guilty police personnel.

According to reports, the mother-son duo was brought to the police station for questioning in connection with a theft case. However, the police allegedly subjected them to third-degree torture. The victim has filed a written complaint with the Katni Police Superintendent, Director General of Police, Bhopal, and the President of India.

 

Katni Police Superintendent Abhijeet Ranjan has taken cognizance of the matter and ordered an investigation into the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Dahiya has been tasked with probing the case. The police are yet to take action against the erring police personnel.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv
DNA Video
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?