New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday (August 31, 2022) met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna. Chief Ministers of both the states discussed national politics on the occasion. Commonly known as KCR, Rao also met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

During the visit, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is also scheduled to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers, who were martyred in Galwan valley in 2020. He will also provide financial aid to the kin of 12 workers from Bihar, who died in a fire accident recently.

Rao's visit comes days after Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in the state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Nitish Kumar and KCR, saying their meeting is a "get-together of two daydreamers".

He also said that it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and "desiring to become prime minister of the country".

"It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader told reporters.

Modi, who was a deputy chief minister for more than a decade with Kumar as the CM in the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar, dubbed the meeting as the "latest comedy show of opposition unity."