Hyderabad: For the third time in the last six months, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), an open critic of PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will not go to the airport with PM Modi, who is arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the two-day long BJP National Executive meeting, ANI reported. On the other hand, KCR will receive the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands at the same airport, according to the sources. For quite some time now, KCR has been opposing and attempting to create a strong opposition against NDA. KCR has announced his support for Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

According to ANI, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport to welcome him while all other ministers including Chief Minister KCR will receive Yashwant Sinha. Notably, this is for the third time in six months that CM KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister.

Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister`s visit to Hyderabad. The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today.

BJP executive meeting

The BJP is holding an executive meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday with coming elections on the agenda. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

In his speech, PM Modi is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

(With ANI inputs)