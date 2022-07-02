Hyderabad: BJP will hold a national executive meeting today and tomorrow (on July 2 and 3) at Hyderabad International Convention Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2 and is likely to address the meeting. According to a senior BJP leader, the party's expansion will be the meeting's key agenda. They will also discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers, sources said.

"After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad... The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd," Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash told ANI.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit a day earlier, NV Subhash had said, "On Saturday, PM Modi will arrive in Begumpet. We will have a public reception there... The national executive meeting will start from 3 pm (on July 2) and will continue till July 3 evening. At 6.30 pm on July 3, the Prime Minister will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organised...These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP."

Expansion of the party, the 2024 general election and new party policies are likely to be on the meeting agenda, a party source said. This will be the first physical meeting of the BJP's key decision-making body outside the national capital after a gap of five years and the third in a southern state after coming to power in 2014, reported PTI. That the BJP is using the meeting as a springboard to capture power in the state is clear, with the party sending out its leaders across its 119 assemblies for two days to gather feedback and holding what it believes will be a huge public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3, soon after the executive meeting ends. With Maharashtra in its kitty, the BJP has consolidated its position in the north-western region and now has set its eyes on southern states, especially Telangana.

(With Agency inputs)