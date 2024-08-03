‘Kejriwal Living In Sheesh Mahal...’: Cong, BJP Slams AAP Over Deaths Of 12 Inmates At Delhi Asha Kiran Shelter

New Delhi: Following the tragic deaths of at least 12 inmates at Asha Kiran Shelter within just 20 days, the Aam Aadmi Party is facing scathing attacks from opposition parties. On Friday, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt condemned the Delhi government for overcrowding the facility, which was housing double its intended capacity. Dutt further slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s Health Model and said, “The government hospitals here are only for publicity.”

The Congress leader said, "This is a very sad incident. It is sad to see that on one side in a shelter home, double the capacity people are kept there and on the other side Arvind Kejriwal is living in his 170 cr 'sheesh mahal'," reported ANI.

Dutta further added that the Delhi CM used to talk about the health model, However, no action has been taken against the corrupt ministers. “He should be immediately removed from his post. The government hospitals here are only for publicity. People remember Delhi built by Sheila Dikshit," Dutt asserted.

According to sources at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office, the local shelter home, which has a capacity of approximately 500 individuals, is currently accommodating about 950 people, nearly double its intended capacity. This overcrowding has raised significant concerns about the well-being and safety of the residents.

Expressing worry about the deaths of inmates at Asha Kiran shelter, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for plunging Delhi into a dire state. "It is difficult to breathe in Delhi. It is difficult to read the news.”

“Such news comes every day... Where does Aam Aadmi Party do what it says? The Aam Aadmi Party government has brought Delhi to a very sad situation. To save Delhi, it is very important to remove such people from the post," Tiwari said, reported ANI.

According to an official report, the highest number of deaths (14) at Asha Kiran Shelter Home in Delhi's Rohini area occurred in July. The report indicated that out of a total of 25 deaths recorded since February 2024, 14 happened in July alone (6 males and 8 females).

The report, sent from Asha Kiran Shelter Home to the Delhi Government, cited loose motion and unconsciousness as the primary causes of death, with other contributing factors including mild fever, loose stools, and vomiting.

In response to the incident, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi stated, "The preliminary report will be submitted within 24 hours. If the report reveals any negligence by officials, strict action will be taken against them."