Kendriya Vidyalayas facing acute shortage of teachers in the country

Kendriya Vidyalayas are known for providing quality education in the country but these schools are currently facing an acute shortage of teachers. There are as many as 5,949 vacant positions of teachers in the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

This was information was given by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (November 28).

According to Pokhriyal, the central government has approved a total of 48,236 teachers' posts for the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, out of which more than 5000 posts are yet to see the appointment of new teachers.

Ever since the Modi government took office in 2014, it insisted on the appointment of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya. In the last 5 years, about 11,610 teachers were appointed in the Kendriya Vidyalaya.

In 2019, as many as 8,420 teachers were appointed in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

It also informed about the number of appointments made in the Kendriya Vidyalayas on vacant posts of teachers in the following year.

1. 2014- 3,625 teachers

2. 2015- 763 teachers

3. 2016- 421 Teachers

4. 2017- 6,255 teachers

5. 2018- 546 teachers

6. 2019 -8,420 teachers