Kerala court issues arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for allegedly defaming Hindu women in his book

Thiruvananthapuram: A local court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in one of his books.

The arrest warrant against the Congress leader was issued by Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate after Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court in connection with the case.

The case against Tharoor pertains to his controversial remarks against the Nair community women in one of his books. The Congress MP had made the alleged defamatory references to the Nair community women in his book titled - The Great Indian Novel.

The court had earlier directed him to appear before it but he failed to comply with the order following which the court issued the arrest warrant against him.

Tharoor, who is a celebrated author, had landed in a trouble after posting a wrong map of the country on Twitter. He was sharing information on the nationwide protests going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and posted a wrong picture of the map of India.

However, he later deleted the tweet after it went viral on the social media platforms.