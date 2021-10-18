Kerala floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls an emergency meeting as death toll increases to 27

New Delhi: As the death toll in flood-related incidents in Kerala increased to 27, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (October 18, 2021) morning called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation in the rain-affected areas. As many as 22 people have died in Kottayam (13) and Idukki (9), the two worst-hit districts in the southern state.

With water levels rising in various dams due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and the eastern hilly regions of the state, the Kerala government has also issued alerts to the public that shutters of certain dams will be raised, resulting in an increase in water levels of rivers in the south and central Kerala.

ALSO CHECK | House collapses into river after heavy rainfall in Kerala, watch video

In the Idukki reservoir, which is one of the highest arch dams in Asia, the water level has risen to 2,396.96 feet on Monday and an Orange alert has also been sounded. The full reservoir level of the Idukki dam is 2,403 feet.

The water level at various other dams including Sholayar, Pamba, Kakki and Idamalayar is also rising.

Kerala | Changanassery Road waterlogged following heavy rainfall in Kottayam pic.twitter.com/KsmS0eivDd — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

An Orange alert has been issued for the Pamba dam and the Kakki dam will be opened before afternoon today, state health minister Veena George, who is in charge of Pathanamthitta district, has said.

The low-lying areas of Cherickal, Poozhikadu, Mudiyoorkonam and Kurambala regions near Pandalam, along the banks of Achankovil River, have been flooded. Alert has also been sounded along the banks near regions of Aranmula, Kidangannur and Omalloor.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed ADGP Vijay Sakhare as the nodal officer to coordinate the rescue and relief operations.

#WATCH | Kerala: NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where landslide occurred yesterday pic.twitter.com/icTNMxsGhV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

#WATCH Restoration work underway following landslide due heavy rains at Koottickal in Kottayam-Idukki border area, Kerala pic.twitter.com/JujgTAqwTS — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that it is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala and paid condolences to the bereaved families. He also dialled Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected," PM Modi tweeted.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he added.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala, who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods.

He tweeted that the government was continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.

We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2021

(With agency inputs)

Live TV