House collapses into river after heavy rainfall in Kerala, watch video

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains in Kerala, a video of a house getting washed away by strong water currents of a river in the Kottayam district has gone viral on the Internet. A 14-second clip shared by ANI news agency shows several people standing on the road as the house collapses into the river in Mundakayam on Sunday (October 17, 2021).

Watch:

#WATCH | Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YYBFd9HQSp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala has increased to 22. While 13 bodies were recovered from the Kottayam district, 9 were found in Idukki from various rain-hit areas.

In the high range Idukki district, where a travel ban is also in place due to inclement weather, District Collector Sheeba George said that two persons are still missing.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that it is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala and paid condolences to the bereaved families. He also dialled Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected," PM Modi tweeted.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he added.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala, who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods.

He tweeted that the government was continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.

We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2021

(With agency inputs)

Live TV