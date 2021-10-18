हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala Rains

House collapses into river after heavy rainfall in Kerala, watch video

A 14-second clip shows several people standing on the road as the house collapses into the river in in the Kottayam district.

House collapses into river after heavy rainfall in Kerala, watch video
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains in Kerala, a video of a house getting washed away by strong water currents of a river in the Kottayam district has gone viral on the Internet. A 14-second clip shared by ANI news agency shows several people standing on the road as the house collapses into the river in Mundakayam on Sunday (October 17, 2021).

Watch:

Meanwhile, the death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala has increased to 22. While 13 bodies were recovered from the Kottayam district, 9 were found in Idukki from various rain-hit areas. 

In the high range Idukki district, where a travel ban is also in place due to inclement weather, District Collector Sheeba George said that two persons are still missing.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that it is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala and paid condolences to the bereaved families. He also dialled Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected," PM Modi tweeted.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala, who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods.

He tweeted that the government was continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kerala RainsKerala FloodsKerala weather
Next
Story

Delhi-NCR weather update: Thunderstorm with heavy intensity rain to continue today, says IMD

Must Watch

PT54M32S

Jammu and Kashmir: Two migrant labourers shot dead in Kashmir