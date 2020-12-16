Kerala Local Body Election: Counting of votes to be held on December 16

New Delhi: After the third and final phase of Kerala local body polls on Monday, the counting of votes will be held on December 16, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). The final phase of polling witnessed 78.64 per cent voter turnout in the four districts.

A total of 70,27,534 people, including 32,87,029 men, 37,40,486 women and 19 transgender people cast their votes in the four districts. Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 79 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.87) and Kannur (78.57), while Kasaragod witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 77.17 per cent.

In the first phase of Kerala local body polls held in five districts, a 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded, while the second phase of local body elections held in five districts recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout.

Live TV

In a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the local body elections are seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in May 2021.

The tri-corned local body elections fought between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in May 2021.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, senior CPI(M) leader and Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed, IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, and P KKunhalikutty, MP, were among those who voted in the third phase.

The Chief Minister later expressed confidence that the ruling Left Democratic Front would achieve an impressive victory in the crucial local body polls.