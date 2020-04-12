Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police Department expressed its gratitude to superstar Kamal Haasan for his message where he congratulated the Kerala government for a message which they shared as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

In a statement released on Sunday (April 12), the state police thanked the South Indian veteran for his message and said that it served as a great motivation for the Kerela police force members. The statement issued by the office of the DGP of state police, Loknath Behera further assured continued and selfless service to the citizens and country.

The statement read: "Sir, We are really honoured and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema - Shri. Kamal Hassan. In these difficult times when the members of the police force are engaged in very difficult circumstances in the field, this message is a great motivation to every member of the force in Kerala. On behalf of Kerala Police and the Govt. of Kerala, I thank you for your kind words and it is sure to help us in continued and better selfless service for the citizens and to this great Nation."

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had said, "Excellent....to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform. I congratulate the higher echelons of the police department for coming up with a sensitive and thoughtful idea. My salute."

Meanwhile, ten more people test positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala taking the total to 373 including 228 active cases.