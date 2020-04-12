हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19

The Kerala Police Department expressed its gratitude to superstar Kamal Haasan for his message where he congratulated the Kerala government for a message which they shared as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19
File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police Department expressed its gratitude to superstar Kamal Haasan for his message where he congratulated the Kerala government for a message which they shared as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

In a statement released on Sunday (April 12), the state police thanked the South Indian veteran for his message and said that it served as a great motivation for the Kerela police force members. The statement issued by the office of the DGP of state police, Loknath Behera further assured continued and selfless service to the citizens and country.

The statement read: "Sir, We are really honoured and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema - Shri. Kamal Hassan. In these difficult times when the members of the police force are engaged in very difficult circumstances in the field, this message is a great motivation to every member of the force in Kerala. On behalf of Kerala Police and the Govt. of Kerala, I thank you for your kind words and it is sure to help us in continued and better selfless service for the citizens and to this great Nation."

kerala police. kamal Haasan

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had said, "Excellent....to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform. I congratulate the higher echelons of the police department for coming up with a sensitive and thoughtful idea.  My salute."

Meanwhile, ten more people test positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala taking the total to 373 including 228 active cases.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus Indiakerala police. kamal Haasan
Next
Story

One minor among three killed in ceasefire violation from Pakistan in J&K
Corona Meter
  • 8447Confirmed
  • 765Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M6S

India: Drones being proven helpful to implement lockdown strictly