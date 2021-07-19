हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala

Kerala reports 2 more confirmed cases of Zika virus, tally rises to 37

Kerala reports 2 more confirmed cases of Zika virus, tally rises to 37
File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people have been diagnosed with Zika virus, taking the tally of those infected with the mosquito-borne virus in Kerala to 37, state health minister Veena George said on Monday. Addressing the press conference, George informed that a 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a doctor (31) from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus.

"The virus was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. With this, a total of 37 people in the state have been diagnosed with the Ziika virus. There are currently 7 active patients. Everyone`s health is satisfactory", Minister said.

On July 15, five people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus, taking the state`s case tally to 28. Of the five new cases, two had been reported from Anayara, and one each from Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.

