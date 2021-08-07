हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in several regions, IMD issues orange alert

File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (August 7) has issued an orange alert for four districts of Kerala - Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki - where there would be heavy rains today and on August 11.

"Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in the State on August 7 and August 11; and heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places on August 8 and August 10," said the IMD website.

The southwest monsoon has been very active in the state with most regions getting heavy rains.

In the last 24 hours, Vaikom in Kottayam district received over 12 cm of rain. Alappuzha and Mavelikkara got 11 cm of rainfall each. 

Cherthala received 10 cm and parts of Ernakulam over eight cm.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over southeast Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to set out to sea during the period, said the IMD.

A yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts was issued for August 8.

Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. Yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

(With inputs from news agencies)

