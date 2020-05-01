Kolkata: 4 held for misusing vehicle with South Korea consulate number plate

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Thursday (May 1) intercepted a car carrying five persons who were under the influence of alcohol amidst the lockdown.

On being confronted, the police got to know that the car was earlier being used by a South Korea consulate and hence had a CC number plate. However, the contract with the Consulate had got over in 2019; and the car number plate was being misused by the owner.

The car was passing the Middleton street when it was intercepted by the police for checking after the cops suspected the driver to be in a drunken state. According to the police, four other passengers, including two women, were also found to be in an intoxicated state.

All the five persons were detained and were taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station and were booked for violating 185 and 130(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.