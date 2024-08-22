Kolkata Rape Murder Case: CBI To Conduct Polygraph Test On Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 Doctors

A special court in Kolkata on Thursday granted permission to the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital, according to officials.

The CBI presented Ghosh and the four doctors, who were on duty on August 9, the day of the incident, before the special court to request authorization for the lie detection test, they said.

Officials mentioned that the polygraph test requires not only the court's approval but also the consent of the individuals involved. The special court approved the CBI's request. The agency has also requested to perform the polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy.

Earlier in the day, the CBI alleged in the Supreme Court that there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the postgraduate medic as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

