Kumbh Mela preparations: Water supply in NCR, irrigation in western UP to be affected; here's why

New Delhi: In view of the preparations for Kumbh Mela 2021 at Haridwar, the Ganga canal (Gang Nahar) will remain closed for a month. The canal will be closed from tonight, October 15-16, and it will continue till Deepawali (November 14-15), according to a government order.

The closure of the Ganga canal is likely to affect irrigation in the western Uttar Pradesh. This will also affect the water supply in NCR (National Capital Territory Region).

The Uttarakhand government is not sparing any effort to make the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar a memorable event. This will also boost the state's prospects as religious tourism is the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy.

Live TV

The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown has already hit the hill state’s tourism sector. The Kumbh Mela 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 1 to April 30.

It may be noted that the Yogi Adityanath government organised a grand Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj where crores of people had taken a holy dip. The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj concluded on March 4, 2019, with the sixth "Shahi Snan" on the occasion of Mahashivratri.