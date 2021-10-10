Lakhimpur Kheri violence: No mention of farmers' killing in second FIR

Delhi: In the latest update from the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which has created a huge nation-wide furore, a second FIR lodged over the violence claims "bad elements" among farm law protesters attacked BJP workers but surprisingly no reference is made to the mowing down of farmers.

The second FIR mentions only one "unnamed rioter", who has been charged with IPC Sections 302 (murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) among others. The FIR was lodged on October 4 at the Tikonia police station on the basis of a complaint by one Sumit Jaiswal, over the alleged lynching of BJP workers.

"The bad elements in the farmers' protest had attacked the vehicle by bamboo sticks, bricks and stones due to which driver Hari Om got injured and stopped the car on the road side," Jaiswal alleged.

"The applicant along with the BJP workers was going to the Kale Sharan chowk and was in the Mahindra Thar (UP 31 AS 1000). Driver Hari Om, who was driving the vehicle, and my friend namely Shubham Mishra, were going to welcome the chief guest," the PTI reported.

On Saturday, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was arrested at 10.50 pm October 9 and sent to the Lakhimpur jail around 1 am on Sunday after 12 hours of questioning. The police said it was his inability to respond to pointed questions about the sequence of events on October 3 that finally led to Ashish Mishra's arrest.

On October 3, as many as eight people died in the violence during the protest in the Tikonia area of the district.

