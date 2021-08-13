Lambda strain of coronavirus could be vaccine resistant: Study

New Delhi: The Lambda strain of the coronavirus could be vaccine resistant, a recent study in Japan revealled. It also claims that the C.37 variant may be more infectious like the Delta variant. The researchers pointed out Lambda has been classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) and not a Variant of Concern (VOC), and so people may not consider it as a threat.

In a worrying sign, the study notes that the Lambda strain may not be contained by vaccines. The report appeared on bioRxiv on July 28 and the study awaits peer review prior to getting published.

The preprint study, shows that the Lambda variant is capable of bypassing antibodies that can fight off the virus. Researchers said that multiple mutations in spike protein, like those found in Lambda and other variants, are more resistant to antibodies in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

“Notably, the vaccination rate in Chile is relatively high, the percentage of the people who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine was nearly 60%,” the authors write.

“Nevertheless, a big COVID-19 surge has occurred in Chile suggesting that the Lambda variant is proficient in escaping the antiviral immunity elicited by vaccination,” they warn.

The Lambda mutation has been found in 26 countries and substantial outbreaks have been reported in Chile, Peru, Argentina and Ecuador and several other South American nations.

