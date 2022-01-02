हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
crime

Law student stabbed to death in Faridabad; friend commits suicide

The victim Rahul was stabbed at least 14 times, police said, quoting his father Dharmraj.

Law student stabbed to death in Faridabad; friend commits suicide
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

Faridabad: A 24-year-old law student was stabbed to death while his friend, who was also attacked, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train here, police said on Sunday. The victim Rahul was stabbed at least 14 times, police said, quoting his father Dharmraj.

They said a two-year-old enmity led to the alleged murder in Sagarpur village here late on Saturday (January 1).
Rahul and his friend Rinku were on their way back home in Sagarpur when the attackers called them up for a meet. They then followed the duo, hit them with iron roads and stabbed them using sharp weapons, according to the police.

Dharmraj informed the police that he and his family members rushed Rahul to hospital soon after they received the information but he was declared brought dead.

Dharmraj alleged that his son's attackers threatened to kill him too.
Rahul's friend Rinku, who also sustained grievous injuries but survived the attack, allegedly ended his life by jumping before a train, police said. The two men were returning from Sunped village, they said.

The accused Hari Om, Sagar, Aman and Ashish among others have been booked under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station in Ballabhgarh.

 Police said all the accused are absconding. We handed over Rahul's body after postmortem and are conducting raids to nab the accused. The railway police has taken up the suicide case, Sadar police station SHO Rambir Singh said. 

