हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Augurnath temple, pays tributes at Shahid Smarak in UP’s Meerut

PM Modi arrived in the city today to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Augurnath temple, pays tributes at Shahid Smarak in UP’s Meerut
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 2, 2021) visited the Augurnath temple in Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut to offer prayers. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh`s Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister also paid floral tribute at Shahid Smarak in Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut today. 

After this, the prime minister also visited the Government Freedom Struggle Museum in Shaheed Smarak in Meerut. 

PM Modi arrived in the city today to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister`s Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, PMO said.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome. 

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons. 

(With ANI inputs) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiPM ModiSports universityMajor Dhyan Chand Sports UniversityUttar PradeshMeerutUP CM Yogi AdithyanathUP Governor Anandiben Patel
Next
Story

COVID-19 cases rising in Delhi but no need to panic, hospitalisation low: Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Election Rush: I will fight elections from wherever the party tells: CM Yogi