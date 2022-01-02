PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Augurnath temple, pays tributes at Shahid Smarak in UP’s Meerut

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 2, 2021) visited the Augurnath temple in Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut to offer prayers. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh`s Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Augurnath temple in Meerut, UP He is accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath Later, PM will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/LJdLxtZrBI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2022

Prime Minister also paid floral tribute at Shahid Smarak in Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath & UP Governor Anandiben Patel pay respects at the Shahid Smarak in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/b8xZ51xK2a — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

After this, the prime minister also visited the Government Freedom Struggle Museum in Shaheed Smarak in Meerut.

Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with CM Yogi Adityanath & Governor Anandiben Patel, visit the Government Freedom Struggle Museum in Shaheed Smarak, Meerut pic.twitter.com/EAkW3o8hWm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2022

PM Modi arrived in the city today to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister`s Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, PMO said.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

(With ANI inputs)

