Learn About Govind Jaiswal, The Son Of A Rickshaw Puller Who Inspired Others By Becoming An IAS Officer

Govind Jaiswal IAS

Rank: 48

Year: 2006

Medium: Hindi

Optional subjects: Philosophy & History

Attempt: First

IAS Govind Jaiswal, a native of Varanasi and the son of a rickshaw puller, did not allow himself any other alternative but achievement. Because of the terrible teasing he endured as a child due to his father's status and poverty, Jaiswal was inspired to put in extra effort. Despite attending a government school and a lowly institution in his village, he had the IAS as his goal and believed that success would come if he worked hard and used the appropriate strategy.

Govind Jaiswal: Background

Because of his employment at a government ration store, Govind's father Narayan was able to acquire and lease a few rickshaws. The family had been reasonably financially stable at one time. However, things started to turn around, and the family was forced to exist on Narayan's low salary, because he had a hearing impairment and a broken leg. He married off his three graduating daughters despite obstacles. In order to send him to Delhi, his father had to sell some land that he possessed. In the meantime, his father had to stop pulling rickshaws since his leg was getting worse. Govind was aware that he couldn't disappoint anyone. The entire family was now counting on Govind to succeed in his chosen profession. Tumours like "What will you gain by studying?" made it difficult for Govind to concentrate on his studies. You could most likely afford two rickshaws. But he received a lot of support from his family, who helped him move to Delhi (which some regard as the center of IAS coaching) because Varanasi, where they lived in a one-room house with frequent power outages, made it difficult for him to focus on his studies.

Govind Jaiswal: The Struggle Period

In order to save money, Jaiswal struggled mightily during his preparation days and occasionally skipped meals. He never wavered, though. Jaiswal passed the IAS exam in 2006 on his first try, scoring AIR 48. His life was irrevocably altered by a single choice and the resolve to realize a goal! Despite the fact that there are other IAS success tales, Govind Jaiswal's is unique. This is a tale of unwavering commitment and tenacity. Jaiswal's path to IAS success was difficult and perilous because his family was quite poor. Continue reading to learn more about his preparation for the UPSC and his battle to pass the IAS exam.

Govind Jaiswal: Life-Changing Moment

Govind Jaiswal described the incident that altered the path of his life in a televised interview he gave after passing the civil service test on his very first attempt. He had visited a wealthy friend's home to play when he was eleven years old. He was ridiculed and expelled there for being the son of a rickshaw puller. Since youngsters typically lack the understanding necessary to understand how economic inequality seeps into social divisions, young Govind did not even completely comprehend the motivation behind this insult. However, a more experienced friend explained to him the harsh realities of life and warned him that, unless his situation changed, he may anticipate receiving this treatment from others all of his life. When Govind asked what the greatest level of service one might pursue was, he was told that the IAS was the highest position in the nation. The youngster then made the decision that he would someday work as an IAS officer. However, this was a challenging road.

Govind Jaiswal: Lessons To Learn

Never took disrespect and insults personally. Make changes to your own life by using them as stepping stones.Work assiduously and devotedly. It's profitable. Use no justifications—distractions, family obligations, etc.— to avoid pursuing your objective. Ten men can do it if one man can. A limited command of the English language is not a disadvantage. Your ability to communicate clearly and fluently in any language is crucial. English can always be learned.

Govind's tale demonstrates that anyone with the motivation and drive to put in the necessary effort may succeed in the civil service examination. Your past, your father's employment, your financial situation, etc. are irrelevant. Your work is the only factor between success and failure in the UPSC civil services. If you put in the effort and resist temptations and distractions, you can pass the exam and transform your life. When children made fun of Govind's zeal for learning, his mantra was to imagine his impoverished family.