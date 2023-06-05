Meet Abhishek Kumar, A Patna Student Who Bagged INR 1.8 Crore Salary Package Job Offer From Amazon

Hard work is usually rewarded. It is especially true in the case of Abhishek Kumar, who accepted a position at Amazon that will change his life. At the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna, Abhishek, a final-year Computer Science student, received the highest annual salary ever at the institute, totaling Rs. 1.8 crore.

Abhishek Kumar is a Jhajha native who majored in computer science. On April 21, 2022, Amazon notified Abhishek Kumar that he had been chosen. On December 13, 2021, he took the coding test. On April 13, 2022, he had three rounds of one-hour interviews. Experts from Germany and Ireland reportedly interviewed Abhishek, and he impressed them with his blockchain proposal.

Prior to Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Tiwari from NIT Patna received the largest salary package from Facebook, totaling Rs. 1.6 crore. Aditi Tiwari, an Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) student, was chosen to work at Facebook as a front-end engineer. Aditi Tiwari's mother teaches in a public school, while her father works for Tata Steel. Before Aditi Tiwari, Sampreeti Yadav, a Patna resident and student at the NIT, had been awarded a package at Google for Rs. 1.11 crore.

Earlier, Abhijeet Dwivedi, a student at IIIT-Lucknow, also got a Rs. 1.2 crore deal with Amazon. The native of Prayagraj has a job with Amazon in Dublin, Ireland, as a software development engineer.