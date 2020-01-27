Left groups to form human chain on Jan 30 at Rajghat against CAA, NRC, NPR

New Delhi: Left groups will form a human chain on January 30 at Rajghat here under the banner of 'Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan' against the CAA, NRC and NPR, left party sources said Monday.

The move, they said, was to show "solidarity with the Constitution, democracy and secularism".

Forming human chains has become the latest form of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

On January 26, anti-CAA protesters at several places unfurled the tricolour, formed human chains and took pledge to "protect the Constitution".

Thousands of people from different communities formed an 11-km-long human chain from north to south of Kolkata on Sunday to protest against the CAA and NRC.

A 620-km-long human chain from the northern part of Kerala to the south was formed on Sunday by the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, demanding withdrawal of the contentious citizenship law.