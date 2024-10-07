A leopard safari at Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru took an unexpected turn on Sunday, thrilling a group of tourists when a big cat suddenly leaped at their bus. Video footage of the dramatic encounter quickly went viral, showcasing the leopard’s audacious attempts to climb the bus while peering in at the startled passengers.

The incident unfolded as the safari driver stopped to give tourists a closer look at the wildlife. Suddenly, the leopard hopped onto the bus, causing an initial wave of shock and fear among the visitors. However, as the big cat displayed its curiosity, the mood shifted from panic to awe.

Here is the viral video of the incident:

Come face-to-face with leopards in its near-natural habitat at Bannerghatta Biological Park #Bengaluru. Its the only safari in #India!! Visit soon, except Tuesdays, before they come visit an enclave near you pic.twitter.com/eS7FZaKR0N — Anil Budur Lulla (@anil_lulla) October 6, 2024

“The tourists were shocked and frightened initially, but soon they were mesmerized by the big cat,” an official said. “The leopard's unexpected appearance created a brief moment of panic, but the tourists regained their composure and enjoyed the rare sighting.” Thankfully, all the safari vehicles are equipped with mesh windows, ensuring the safety of everyone inside.

In a daring display, the leopard even tried to jump on top of the bus before the driver slowly moved the vehicle forward, prompting the feline to return to its natural habitat. Thanks to quick thinking and a bit of luck, no one was harmed during this thrilling encounter.