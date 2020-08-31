LeT's major revival plan in Jammu and Kashmir thwarted, 3 terrorists arrested

A major revival plan of the proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was thwarted in Jammu and Kashmir and three terrorists were arrested.

The terrorists were in contact with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handler Mohammed Qasim who exfiltrated 18 years ago. An FIR was registered in this matter and an SIT formed said SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.

The arrested people include a government employee, a labourer and a shopkeeper. "We've verified some of their bank accounts and detected some benami transactions. Some more persons will be arrested in this case. They were trying to lure family members of former terrorists," said Wazir.