हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

LeT's major revival plan in Jammu and Kashmir thwarted, 3 terrorists arrested

The terrorists were in contact with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handler Mohammed Qasim who exfiltrated 18 years ago.

LeT&#039;s major revival plan in Jammu and Kashmir thwarted, 3 terrorists arrested

A major revival plan of the proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was thwarted in Jammu and Kashmir and three terrorists were arrested.

The terrorists were in contact with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handler Mohammed Qasim who exfiltrated 18 years ago. An FIR was registered in this matter and an SIT formed said SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.

The arrested people include a government employee, a labourer and a shopkeeper. "We've verified some of their bank accounts and detected some benami transactions. Some more persons will be arrested in this case. They were trying to lure family members of former terrorists," said Wazir.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terrorismJammu and Kashmir terroristsJammu and Kashmir terrorist groupsJammu and Kashmir encounter
Next
Story

China tried to occupy areas on Pangong Lake's southern bank, no physical clashes took place: Government sources
  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M10S

DNA: Analysis of India's psychological victory over China