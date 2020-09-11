Light intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts Maharashtra

Mumbai: Earthquake termors of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale were felt near Mumbai in Maharashtra on Friday (September 11) morning. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 03:57 am today in 98-km north of Mumbai.

On Wednesday, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale had struck Maharashtra. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake tremors were felt 93 kms west of Nashik, at 04:17 am. According to data released by NCS, the light intensity earthquake struck at a depth of ten kilometers.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:57:50 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra,'' tweeted NCS.

The occurrence of an earthquake has continuously increased in Maharashtra from the beginning of September. The state has felt around 6-7 light intensity earthquakes beginning from September 4.

Most of the earthquake termors are felt in Nashik and areas in and around Mumbai.