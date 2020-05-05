Liquor consumption in India; here's why MHA guidelines allow alcohol sale amid lockdown

New Delhi: Despite strict guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), long queues of tipplers are being noticed outside liquor vends across the country flouting social distancing norms to quench their thirst that remained unfulfilled for over 40 days due to lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown has also dried up GST collection for states, which were already dealing with a loss in revenue as the Centre was slow to compensate for the GST shortfall. Some reports say that the ban on liquor sales has also given rise to illicit liquor sales in different parts of the country.

The lockdown and the subsequent unavailability of alcohol have also caused medical issues for some drinkers. Looking at these facts related to liquor, a Lancet study conducted between 2010 and 2017 holds relevance to show alcohol consumption habits in India.

Some facts related to alcohol consumption habit in India are:

1. According to the Lancet study, alcohol consumption in India, between 2010 and 2017, increased by 38 per cent -- from 4.3 to 5.9 litres per adult per year.

2. Nearly 57 million (5.7 Crore) Indians are addicted to alcohol, according to a 2019 study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims).

3. Almost 70 per cent of alcohol distribution in India happens through liquor vends or shops, while 30 per cent takes place on the premise, that is, in bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants.

4. As many as 75 per cent youngsters in India, covered under a multi-city survey, revealed that they consumed alcoholic drinks before turning 21, the legal age for drinking.

5. According to a 2018 World Health Organization (WHO) report, excessive alcohol consumption kills around 260,000 in India every year.

6. According to a government survey conducted in Feb 2019, about 14.6 per cent (16 crores) people in the age group of 10 to 75 years consume alcohol. The state like Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa dominate in the liquor consumption, the survey added.