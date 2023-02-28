Liquor Scam: Delhi To Get 2 New Ministers After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's Resignation, Says AAP

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said two new ministers will be appointed "very soon". Sisodia and Jain resigned from the Cabinet amid corruption allegations against them. "The cabinet in Delhi is quite small and most of the important departments were handled by Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. To avoid being behind in terms of work, two new ministers will be appointed very soon," Bhardwaj said. He further alleged that the Centre is "targeting" the state governments which is "working relentlessly for development".

"It is very unfortunate for the entire country that leaders who were known and popular for their work, have been trapped. The Centre is targeting state governments which work hard and relentlessly for development," he said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court declined to hear the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody, in connection with the excise policy case, news agency PTI reported. The Aam Aadmi Party will now move to Delhi HC over Sisodia's arrest, news agency ANI reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha has refused to intervene in Sisodia’s case, and asked him to 'avail alternative remedies'. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister approached SC on Tuesday for bail in the excise policy case.

The top court observed that the arrested AAP leader has remedies under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seek the quashing of the FIR.

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair.