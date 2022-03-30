हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary

Live DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary: How religion and media is misused against nation

You are now watching country's no 1 prime time show - DNA - with Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. In today's DNA, Sudhir Chaudhary analyses how country's media and religion is being misused in anti-national activities.

Live DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary: How religion and media is misused against nation
Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

Two shocking terror-related incidents have left the authorities flabbergasted in the time span of 24 hours. In the first incident, a burqa-clad woman attacked security forces in Jammu and Kashmir with a grenade. In the second incident, a press card was found to be in the possesion of a terrorist killed by the security forces.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses how country's media and religion can be misused in activities that go against the national interest.

CLICK PLAY BUTTON BELOW to watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary
 

