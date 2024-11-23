LIVE Updates | Mulund Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Mulund Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Mulund Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Mulund seat was held on November 20. The Yavatmal assembly seat has been an NCP-Congress stronghold with both parties winning the seat six out of the last seven elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Mihir Kotecha of the BJP, Sangeeta Waje (NCP Sharad Pawar) of and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Chaudhary Manisha Ashok of the BJP had won the elections by defeating Arun Sawant of the INC by around 63,917 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Chaudhary Manisha Ashok of the BJP had won the polls ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 38,578 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.