Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: 'Want To Release Stone Pelters': Amit Shah Slams NC-Congress Alliance
Haryana prepares for October 5 elections with BJP's Babita Phogat confident of a third term, while Jammu and Kashmir readies for phase 2 polls.
Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Election 2024: As Haryana gears up for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October 5, key political figures are making strategic moves. BJP's Babita Phogat, a former wrestler, has voiced her confidence that the party will secure a third term. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a rally to connect with the public.
On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for the phase 2 polls following the completion of phase 1 voting on September 18. In light of the elections, security has been enhanced in sensitive areas, especially ahead of rallies in the region. This marks the first time the party is contesting elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Haryana Assembly Election Live: 'They Never Concerns Of Farmers...,' Says Yogi Adityanath
While addressing a public meeting in Sonipat UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that under the double-engine government of the BJP, Haryana has progressed a lot. He also highlighted that the INLD, Congress, and AAP never talk about the concerns of farmers, youth, and women.
Haryana Assembly Election Live: 'Decided To Change BJP...,' Says Deepender Singh
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that the people have decided to change the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. He also highlighted that the party leaders will contest the elections together and will be seen in all the campaigns.
Haryana Assembly Election Live| 'Without AAP's Support, The Next Govt Won't Be formed': AAP
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh expressed strong confidence in winning the Haryana Assembly polls, highlighting the party's commitment to fulfilling promises made to the state's residents.
'Without the support of AAP, the next government in Haryana won't be formed. AAP believes in the politics of transparency, and honesty and does politics for the people," he said ANI reported.
J-K Assembly Election: 'Want To Release Stone Pelters': Amit Shah Slams NC-Congress Alliance
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a public rally in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir. He slammed the NC-Congress alliance and said that they want to release stone pelters and terrorists but none of them will be released in Jammu and Kashmir.
