Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: 'Want To Release Stone Pelters': Amit Shah Slams NC-Congress Alliance

Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Election 2024: As Haryana gears up for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October 5, key political figures are making strategic moves. BJP's Babita Phogat, a former wrestler, has voiced her confidence that the party will secure a third term. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a rally to connect with the public.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for the phase 2 polls following the completion of phase 1 voting on September 18. In light of the elections, security has been enhanced in sensitive areas, especially ahead of rallies in the region. This marks the first time the party is contesting elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.