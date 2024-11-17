Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Two Days To Go For First And Second Phases Of Elections In Maharashtra And Jharkhand
In Maharashtra, voting for the 288-member Legislative Assembly will be held on November 20 in a single phase.
Mahrashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections Live: As the countdown to the elections narrows to less than a week, the political campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are reaching a fever pitch.
On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress, criticizing Rahul Gandhi for making promises before leaving the country. Shah claimed that while the BJP delivers on its commitments, the Congress fails to do so.
Speaking at a rally in Madhupur, Deoghar district, he also targeted the previous UPA government, accusing them of allowing terrorists to attack India and enjoy biryani after killing innocents.
In contrast, Shah highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has led to the elimination of terrorists through surgical strikes and air strikes.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand has already completed the first phase of voting on November 13, covering 43 constituencies.
The second phase is scheduled for November 20, with voting in the remaining 38 constituencies. The results will be announced on November 23.
Maharashtra Jharkhand Assembly Live: 'BJP's 'Mati, Beti, Roti' Slogan Misleads People': Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the BJP’s "Mati, Beti, and Roti" slogan, alleging that it was designed to deceive the public for political advantage. Speaking at a rally in Karkatdih, Soren argued that the slogan was part of a deliberate effort by the BJP to disturb the state's existing peace and harmony, calling it a misleading move to provoke unrest.
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections Live: 'Rahul Gandhi Makes Promises and Travels Abroad, While BJP Delivers on Its Commitments: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Madhupur, Deoghar district on Saturday, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making empty promises and flying abroad after doing so, contrasting him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he claimed fulfills every promise made. Shah emphasized that while the BJP delivers on its commitments, Rahul Gandhi's assurances are not to be trusted.
"Rahul Baba makes one promise after another, but after doing so, he flies abroad. In contrast, Prime Minister Modi’s promises are like those carved in stone—they are always kept," Shah said. He went on to assert that only the BJP can bring true development to Jharkhand, stating that the Congress, JMM, and RJD cannot act in the best interests of the state.
