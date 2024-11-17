Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Two Days To Go For First And Second Phases Of Elections In Maharashtra And Jharkhand

Mahrashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections Live: As the countdown to the elections narrows to less than a week, the political campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are reaching a fever pitch.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress, criticizing Rahul Gandhi for making promises before leaving the country. Shah claimed that while the BJP delivers on its commitments, the Congress fails to do so.

Speaking at a rally in Madhupur, Deoghar district, he also targeted the previous UPA government, accusing them of allowing terrorists to attack India and enjoy biryani after killing innocents.

In contrast, Shah highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has led to the elimination of terrorists through surgical strikes and air strikes.

In Maharashtra, voting for the 288-member Legislative Assembly will be held on November 20 in a single phase. Meanwhile, Jharkhand has already completed the first phase of voting on November 13, covering 43 constituencies.

The second phase is scheduled for November 20, with voting in the remaining 38 constituencies. The results will be announced on November 23.