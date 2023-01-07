Breaking News LIVE Updates | Eviction notices put up in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan slum

New Delhi: Delhi continued to experience severe cold wave and fog conditions on Saturday (January 7). The air quality in the national capital also saw a dip owing to the persistent foggy conditions. Meanwhile, residents of the Dhaula Kuan slum stated that they were served an eviction notice by the Public Works Department (PWD) on December 29 and are asked to leave the premises within 15 days. The Kanjhawala case which has shocked the nation with its gory details saw the arrest of the 6th and 7th accused by the Delhi police on Friday (January 6). A lockdown-like situation has reportedly emerged in Ajnara Lee Garden Society due to a search for leopards going on with drones.

In regards to the peeing incident on an Air India flight in November, Delhi police summoned the staff in connection with the case today at 10:30 am.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami is set to visit Joshimath amid cracks developing in hundreds of homes due to geological changes. He has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the residents in the danger-prone zone.

