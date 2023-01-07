Breaking News LIVE Updates | Eviction notices put up in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan slum
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 7:
- Delhi saw a further dip in AQI due to foggy conditions
- Dhaula Kuan slum residents were served eviction notices on Dec 29
- AI staff was been called for questioning today at 10:30 am by Delhi police
New Delhi: Delhi continued to experience severe cold wave and fog conditions on Saturday (January 7). The air quality in the national capital also saw a dip owing to the persistent foggy conditions. Meanwhile, residents of the Dhaula Kuan slum stated that they were served an eviction notice by the Public Works Department (PWD) on December 29 and are asked to leave the premises within 15 days. The Kanjhawala case which has shocked the nation with its gory details saw the arrest of the 6th and 7th accused by the Delhi police on Friday (January 6). A lockdown-like situation has reportedly emerged in Ajnara Lee Garden Society due to a search for leopards going on with drones.
In regards to the peeing incident on an Air India flight in November, Delhi police summoned the staff in connection with the case today at 10:30 am.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami is set to visit Joshimath amid cracks developing in hundreds of homes due to geological changes. He has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the residents in the danger-prone zone.
Delhi Public Works Department puts up eviction notices in slums of Dhaula Kuan
On December 29, the PWD slapped eviction notices on the slums located in Dhaula Kuan in Delhi. It asked the residents to evict the premises within 15 days. News agency ANI quoted the reaction of a resident of the slum, Sonia. She told the agency, "Delhi govt has given us a notice on December 29 to vacate within 15 days. We have been living here for 20-25 years. Where will we go now? We don't have another place to stay."
