LIVE: Amid rising Omicron cases, PM Modi to hold review meeting over COVID situation today

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 23, 2021) hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

Official sources said the Prime Minister will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today. According to the Prime Minister's Office, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental Projects worth over Rs 870 crores.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest news updates.

Live TV