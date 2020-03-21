LIVE: Coronavirus death toll worldwide reaches 11,310, UK imposes shutdown measures

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the world is rising in alarming numbers with a total of 2,72,351 reports of infections while the death toll reaches 11,310. Italy reported another huge spike in fatalities which have now crossed 4,000. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 627 deaths taking its total to 4,032, as per officials. Italy's COVID-19 death toll overtook that of China which has reported 3,139 deaths.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday imposed a lockdown on the island nation. He instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has already afflicted more than 3,200 people and killed over 160.

In India, the confirmed cases as on March 20, 2020 at 11:30 pm was at 236 including foriegn nationals, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

